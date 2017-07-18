Teaching My Kids to Survive in ‘Merica

My two oldest boys took a trip to Texas this summer. It was their second time flying to Grandma’s without an adult. Last year (their first time) I was nervous… but it was a good nervous. It was a ‘my babies are growing up’ kind of nervous.
We talked about wearing their seat belts and using their manners. I made sure they had everyone’s phone numbers just in case they got lost playing in Grandma’s neighborhood. I did the usual ‘mom run-down.’
But this year we had a much different conversation… a more serious conversation.
We talked about how to stay safe around police officers, even if they were only asking for help. I taught them how to hold their hands palms up and to the side, and to never reach in their pockets. And for God’s sake, don’t run up to them, even in an emergency. Some officers will shoot first and ask questions later… when it’s too late.
We talked about “sucking it up” if someone made a racist comment to them while they ride their bikes in the neighborhood. They’ve always joked about what they would do if someone disrespected them in that way.
“I would put ’em in a full-nelson while DJ gives ’em a wedgy.”
“I would karate chop ’em while Ty brings the pain.”
I’d usually just chuckle a little and roll my eyes when they came up with these scenarios; They were just so silly. But they had no idea what it would really feel like to be disrespected and discriminated against, so we had to talk about it.
I explained to them, in no uncertain terms, how abrasive and bold people in our country had become. Yes, I know, racism has always been around. But in the past year, people stopped trying to hide it. It’s like race relations have been set back 50 years. People are literally wearing their bigotry on their shirts. So I told them how they might appear to people.
“You don’t look like kids anymore. You look grown up. You look like you’re up to no-good. You look like a bad hombre and a thug. You look like trouble. Some people will see the color of your skin and act like it has poisoned your bodies. They won’t care that you’re on honor roll, or that you help babysit your brothers.
So if a person disrespects you, as much as it burns on the inside, just walk away. You can’t control how they feel; It’s not up to you to change their minds. More and more people are carrying guns… and using them. Your only job is to keep yourself safe. At the end of the day, that’s all that counts.”
My kids have been raised in a protective bubble. They already know that the world is full of good, loving people. They’ve grown up believing police officers are here to help and protect them when they need it.
They’re oblivious to all that’s wrong in the world. They don’t watch the news. They don’t know the KKK had a rally in a neighboring town last week. They haven’t seen the brawls on the airlines. And they’ve never seen the Facebook videos of innocent men being murdered by police officers with no consequences.
So it’s my job to teach, educate, and prepare them. Just like I teach them to be respectful and do well in school, I will also teach them how to survive. No, these aren’t the conversations I envisioned having with my twelve year old children. I thought we would at least get to girls before we got to guns. But this has been an extraordinary year, full of violence and bigotry. Maybe we’ll get to the girls next year.
10 Replies to “Teaching My Kids to Survive in ‘Merica”
Wow! It is so so so sad that we live in a world that you have to worry about this sort of thing. This is eye opening to me. I never looked at from a parent’s point of view. So sorry that this is part of your life. It shouldn’t be.
Thank you for reading. It was definitely nerve-racking when they were going so far away.
Yes, yes, yes…it is their job to stay alive! You know I’m a worry-wort and can imagine the worst. I don’t want to hear that my loving, caring grandkids got shot down as they were trying to stick up for themselves! “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” It’s so sad that we are no longer a community that protects the innocent, especially the children.
Great stuff. Thank you 💜
Thanks Jeff!
As a mom of five I hear you. As a grandma of 9 I often wonder what the world will be like when they are all grown up. The violence is appalling and I worry all the time. Even now that my own children are adults….all we can do is pray G-d will keep them safe. I also find myself not answering people who are rude to me….for fear of one of them drawing a gun on me….I read recently of someone who got angry at a car cutting him off as he crossed the street…..the driver got out of the car and shot him….scary world we live in. Be safe.
I still have hope we can turn it around. I can’t bare to think it’ll just keep getting worse. Thanks for your comment. ❤
Don’t wait on that girl talk until next year! They need it a lot earlier than mom’s think. Hope the trip was safe and fun for your boys.
Agreed! They did have fun. 🛫
I can’t begin to explain how saddened I feel that young boys can’t go and play without fear of being shot down by the people who are supposed to be protecting them. You are such an amazing mother! I hope they had/have a wonderful time in Texas!
